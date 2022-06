The Uvalde City Council in Texas will consider imposing a leave of absence on school police chief and councilman Peter Arredondo later Tuesday. Uvalde Mayor Don McGlaughlin is also scheduled to hold a press conference following Tuesday night’s city council meeting. The meeting will be the council’s first full session since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in late May.

