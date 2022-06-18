Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, June 19, 2022
Today is …
Father’s Day
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
76 days
Did You Notice?
Alabama hosted five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola who goes by the nickname “Pancake Honcho.”
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 19, 1960: More than 100 former players of Wallace Wade were in Tuscaloosa for a reunion honoring the famed coach 30 years after he left Alabama for Duke. The reunion, ramrodded by Jeff Coleman, featured a presentation to Wade of a massive sterling silver service which includes a tray, pitcher and 12 goblets.
June 19, 1992: C.J. Mosley was born in Mobile, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I really wanted him, and one of the guys that he played for is a very good friend of mine, Nick Saban, so I understand the whole philosophy of what he’s gone through. He’s had his ass chewed before, so I don’t have to worry about that because that’s how Nick is.” — New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about adding C.J. Mosley
