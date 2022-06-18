ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, June 19, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is …

Father’s Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

76 days

Did You Notice?

Alabama hosted five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola who goes by the nickname “Pancake Honcho.”

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 19, 1960: More than 100 former players of Wallace Wade were in Tuscaloosa for a reunion honoring the famed coach 30 years after he left Alabama for Duke. The reunion, ramrodded by Jeff Coleman, featured a presentation to Wade of a massive sterling silver service which includes a tray, pitcher and 12 goblets.

June 19, 1992: C.J. Mosley was born in Mobile, Ala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDdVG_0gFMGH3z00

New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLpl4_0gFMGH3z00

NFL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAyVj_0gFMGH3z00

T.G. Paschal/Bama Central

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04W7xR_0gFMGH3z00

T.G. Paschal/Bama Central

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I really wanted him, and one of the guys that he played for is a very good friend of mine, Nick Saban, so I understand the whole philosophy of what he’s gone through. He’s had his ass chewed before, so I don’t have to worry about that because that’s how Nick is.” — New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about adding C.J. Mosley

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
New York State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Mobile, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Jeff Coleman
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Five-Star EDGE Set to Suddenly Return to Athens

Samuel M'Pemba is arguably the nation's best player that doesn't play the quarterback position.  The IMG athlete is ranked within the top-10 on every rankings system available currently, a consensus five-star athlete, and is expected to make his decision among some of the nation's premier ...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Crimson Tide Roll Call#New York Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Riley Williams, No. 2 Tight End, Is Down To 3 Schools

Riley Williams will soon pick from one of three college football programs. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end revealed Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami (FL) as his three finalists. He'll announce his decision on July 1 at a time yet to be determined. Per 247Sports, Williams is the second-rated...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy