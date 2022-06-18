Keeping you Informed - Homicide

At approximately 6:20 pm, Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green. Upon arrival, officers located a male inside the residence with multiple gunshots wounds.

He was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to injuries sustained. The next of kin has been notified and he was identified as 58-year-old Joe Abril.

The suspect, Stephanie Tuell, 37 years of age of Odessa, has been charged in connection with the shooting. Tuell was arrested for Murder and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The investigation continues.