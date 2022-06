To improve system reliability, Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing utility poles and upgrading power lines and electrical equipment near the Kaimakani Street overpass in ʻAiea on Sunday, June 26. The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., but lane closures on the H-1 Freeway are needed in the area from 6 to 10 a.m.

PEARL CITY, HI ・ 9 HOURS AGO