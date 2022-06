Sat 6/25 @ noon-3PM No matter what the Ohio state legislature says, LBTQ+ events are breaking out all over the state this Pride month. This weekend LGBTQ+Lorain County celebrates with its second annual Pride Picnic at the Oberlin Recreation Complex, 25 West Hamilton Road, Oberlin. There’ll be vendors, information booths from local organizations, health screenings by the Lorain Public Health Department and Lorain County Family Planning Services, live entertainment and the chance to hang out with friendly people (It’s unlikely Oberlin’s congressman, Jim Jordan, will be there.)

LORAIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO