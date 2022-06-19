ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Nusenda Community Rewards 2022 Grant Applications Now Open

By The Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo qualify for a Community Rewards funding, organizations must be a 501C3. The grants are provided through a competitive application process that opened June 1, with awards being distributed in December. The application deadline is Aug. 1, 2022. For more information, visit our website, www.nusendafoundation.org/community-rewards.. Nusenda Foundation recently opened...

ksfr.org

Santa Fe Raises Pride Flag Over City Hall

The City of Santa Fe raised its Pride Flag over City Hall on Monday. It’s one of several events occurring in the city to honor the LGBTQ+ community. City Manager John Blair and Councilors read a proclamation before raising the flag. Blair says the city is doing a lot...
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Mayor Keller’s latest plan: downtown businesses pay twice for policing

Albuquerque Mayor Keller has announced that he’ll increase the police presence downtown and introduce more proactive policing practices which are long overdue. All for the good, right? Not so fast. What’s the problem? The Mayor is asking business and property owners to pay even more (above and beyond their...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sara Lynn Osusky named WESST’s Rio Rancho Regional Program Coordinator

WESST named Sara Lynn Osusky as Rio Rancho regional program coordinator this year. Osusky works out of the Rio Rancho Women’s Business Center. Osusky, who has more than 15 years of experience in retail, customer service, print and digital marketing, and project management, worked for Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance from 2015 to 2020. She was appointed as Chair of the Ambassador Committee with AREA in 2019.
KRQE News 13

FEMA disaster recovery center in Mora permanently closing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – FEMA is announcing its disaster recovery center in Mora at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall will permanently close at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Residents affected by wildfires that still need assistance can visit any other disaster recovery in New Mexico. The Disaster Recovery Centers in Las Vegas at the Old […]
MORA, NM
rrobserver.com

A Corrales thrift store that funds animal rescue needs some saving itself

CORRALES – LouAnn Jordan recalls the time a man came into Secondhand Treasures, the thrift store on Corrales Road, and discovered a didgeridoo, an Australian Aboriginal wind instrument played by vibrating the lips to turn out an eerie, almost otherworldly drone. “The gentleman knew how to play those horns,”...
KRQE News 13

Power restored after outages in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Power has been restored to customers in Santa Fe after PNM initially reported multiple power outages in Santa Fe around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning. No information has been released on the number of people affected by the outages. Outages can be viewed online at https://www.pnm.com/search-an-outage. No information has been released at this time on […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Claims Progress, But No Resolution on Unfinished Audit

Another month has ticked by without a completed audit for the City of Santa Fe for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, yet city councilors on the Finance Committee on Monday night heard assurances from the de facto head of the Finance Department that staff have made progress on a checklist of 27 items from the state auditor and Department of Finance Administration. The entire list must be fully addressed before contract auditing firm CliftonLarsonAllen will consider resuming its work. The city’s finance director left the job a few days after news broke that the firm had withdrawn and the state auditor would intervene. Interim Assistant Finance Director Ricky Bejarano said Monday the city was moving to fill vacant positions in the department, including two that are pending formal job offers and two that should be advertised in the coming weeks. Should the firm agree to re-start the audit, the city has agreed to pay for what Bejarano said Monday night is “essentially a reboot” as a new contract. One of the most significant items on the list is reconciliation of about $4.6 million identified in the city’s bank account but not in its general ledger. That number now stands at about $600,000, he said. The city has also reconciled balances in its 70-plus funds and made a work plan to extricate records from the Buckman Direct Diversion and the joint city/county Solid Waste Management Agency from the city’s books by next summer. Another big item that remains is monthly bank reconciliations for five city accounts that went unreconciled for 11 months. “There is no excuse,” Bejarano said, “but there are some reasons behind it,” noting vacancies and challenges due to the pandemic and to computer software changes. “We recognize the bank reconciliations should be done, at a minimum, monthly...We’ve just got to figure out how to get it on track.”
KOAT 7

City Councilor Brook Bassan to repeal legislation she once supported on sanctioned encampments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan sponsored a piece of city legislation supporting designated areas where people who are homeless could camp. “I supported sanctioned empowerment because I felt that there would be a way that we could immediately triage the situation here in Albuquerque, where there would no longer be tents allowed anywhere,” Bassan said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

City of Albuquerque launches new program to tackle downtown crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque is trying another approach to tackling the crime problem in the downtown area. It's called Downtown TEAM, which stands for Targeted Enforcement and Active Monitoring. It works by putting more officers on the streets during peak hours. For some business owners, it's a welcomed sight.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

University of New Mexico now recommending masks indoors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is not bringing back its mask mandate, but it is urging people to wear masks. The mask mandate was originally lifted for UNM and its branches on March 19. The University revised its guidelines and is now recommending masks indoors at its Albuquerque, Gallup and Valencia campuses. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camps, Burn scar flood risk, Isolated storms, Teen sentenced, Featured in Vogue

Thursday’s Top Stories Two NM officers lose certification, third gets certification suspended Allegiant Air quietly ends Albuquerque Sunport service Biden approval rating at 42 percent: poll Russians focus firepower to seize 2 villages in east Ukraine New Mexico senator weighs in on proposal to repeal state gas taxes Albuquerque man arrested for allegedly soliciting teen […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico receives part of Carnival Cruise settlement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state will receive more than $11,000 in settlement money stemming from a 2019 data breach at Carnival Cruise Lines. New Mexico joined an investigation with 45 other states after a hacker broke into the company’s system and accessed names, addresses, passport numbers, and other personal information. The multistate settlement resulted in […]

