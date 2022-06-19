Nusenda Community Rewards 2022 Grant Applications Now Open

Another month has ticked by without a completed audit for the City of Santa Fe for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, yet city councilors on the Finance Committee on Monday night heard assurances from the de facto head of the Finance Department that staff have made progress on a checklist of 27 items from the state auditor and Department of Finance Administration. The entire list must be fully addressed before contract auditing firm CliftonLarsonAllen will consider resuming its work. The city’s finance director left the job a few days after news broke that the firm had withdrawn and the state auditor would intervene. Interim Assistant Finance Director Ricky Bejarano said Monday the city was moving to fill vacant positions in the department, including two that are pending formal job offers and two that should be advertised in the coming weeks. Should the firm agree to re-start the audit, the city has agreed to pay for what Bejarano said Monday night is “essentially a reboot” as a new contract. One of the most significant items on the list is reconciliation of about $4.6 million identified in the city’s bank account but not in its general ledger. That number now stands at about $600,000, he said. The city has also reconciled balances in its 70-plus funds and made a work plan to extricate records from the Buckman Direct Diversion and the joint city/county Solid Waste Management Agency from the city’s books by next summer. Another big item that remains is monthly bank reconciliations for five city accounts that went unreconciled for 11 months. “There is no excuse,” Bejarano said, “but there are some reasons behind it,” noting vacancies and challenges due to the pandemic and to computer software changes. “We recognize the bank reconciliations should be done, at a minimum, monthly...We’ve just got to figure out how to get it on track.”

