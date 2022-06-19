ABOUT TOWN: The past couple weeks in photos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large mountain lion was spotted in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood earlier this week. Viewers sent KOAT video of the mountain lion jumping a fence into yards in a neighborhood near San Pedro and Paseo del Norte on Tuesday. See mountain lion in the video above.
Thursday’s Top Stories Two NM officers lose certification, third gets certification suspended Allegiant Air quietly ends Albuquerque Sunport service Biden approval rating at 42 percent: poll Russians focus firepower to seize 2 villages in east Ukraine New Mexico senator weighs in on proposal to repeal state gas taxes Albuquerque man arrested for allegedly soliciting teen […]
Wednesday’s Top Stories Officials announce increased police presence in downtown Albuquerque Hundreds killed in deadliest Afghanistan quake in 2 decades Former New Mexico governor working to rescue Americans in other countries New Mexico fire evacuees say they’re still trying to get help from FEMA Lydia Warren is ready for whatever her MMA career has to […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Power has been restored to customers in Santa Fe after PNM initially reported multiple power outages in Santa Fe around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning. No information has been released on the number of people affected by the outages. Outages can be viewed online at https://www.pnm.com/search-an-outage. No information has been released at this time on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In their 41st season, the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is presenting their next major performance called NakedMan. The performance is 16 song cycle about the lives of gay men and their bravery to love without shame. NakedMan, a collection of songs, was written...
This speed van was on Northern Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. (Michaela Helean/the Observer) Speed vans are everywhere in Rio Rancho and some residents are getting tired of adjusting their driving routine every other day to fit the speed van schedule. According to the Safe Traffic Operations Program with the Rio Rancho...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners gave a green light to an ordinance against street racing and drag racing. The county’s ordinance also applies to spectators at these events. Violators of the ordinance will face a $300 fine and up to three months in jail. Sponsors cited the recent high-profile crashes attributed to street racing, including […]
WESST named Sara Lynn Osusky as Rio Rancho regional program coordinator this year. Osusky works out of the Rio Rancho Women’s Business Center. Osusky, who has more than 15 years of experience in retail, customer service, print and digital marketing, and project management, worked for Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance from 2015 to 2020. She was appointed as Chair of the Ambassador Committee with AREA in 2019.
Albuquerque is home to some of the best views. What better place to enjoy the beautiful landscape than a rooftop bar? With a few different options to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect place to sip on a cocktail while looking at the majestic sights Albuquerque has to offer.
Summertime is always a good time to go exploring the world. One of the more popular things to do is head out on a road trip. Have you ever been on a road trip and counted how many cities you drive through? If not, next time maybe you should. You might be surprised how just how many you drive through.
The City of Santa Fe raised its Pride Flag over City Hall on Monday. It’s one of several events occurring in the city to honor the LGBTQ+ community. City Manager John Blair and Councilors read a proclamation before raising the flag. Blair says the city is doing a lot...
A 16-year-old Bernalillo girl will compete to be an “American Ninja Warrior” Monday evening (June 27) in the NBC-TV show. Katie Bone, a home-schooled athlete hopes to someday compete in her favorite sport in the Olympics, climbing. According to nationalgeographic.com, it was formally announced in 2016 that climbing...
Having just two stories on the front page of the June 8, 1973, edition – Volume 1, Number 1 — of the Mid-Valley Weekly Observer didn’t necessarily mean it was a slow news week. Proclaiming below its banner that the maiden issue was “Serving the middle Rio...
Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque shoplifter accused of pulling gun at multiple stores Albuquerque signal changed to four-way stop to slow drivers NMSP: officer-involved shooting in Tatum, NM Monday night UNM steps up security after second shooting at Lobo Village New Mexico News Podcast: Is Downtown Albuquerque on the rise? Trump ratchets up attacks amid questions […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state will receive more than $11,000 in settlement money stemming from a 2019 data breach at Carnival Cruise Lines. New Mexico joined an investigation with 45 other states after a hacker broke into the company’s system and accessed names, addresses, passport numbers, and other personal information. The multistate settlement resulted in […]
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Niagara Bottling is asking the village of Los Lunas to expand its plant and increase its water supply, going from 285 acres per feet per year to 700. Niagara made a similar request last year but it drew protests from the community. The company eventually dropped that request.
Sometimes, after a long day of work or a particularly harrowing conversation, we all just want a little bit of comfort food that reminds us of home. Luckily, 12th Street Tavern—located in the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center here in Albuquerque—offers just that.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is hosting a traditional medicine health fair Wednesday, June 22. The fair will be from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at UNM’s main campus in the north area of Zimmerman Library near the duck pond. The event is free and open to students and the public, it will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a 51-year-old John Garcia was caught red-handed breaking into an Albuquerque Family Dollar on Wyoming. Garcia is accused of breaking a window and stealing from the store. The manager was still there and saw it unfold on security cameras. When police arrived, they say Garcia had his arm through the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three New Mexico police officers, who were all caught on video behaving badly, were discussed in Wednesday’s Law Enforcement Academy hearing to see if they’ll ever be police officers again. You may remember the names Adalida Lopez-Esquibel and Gabriel Waters. In April 2021, the two then Bernalillo Police Officers, along with a […]
Comments / 0