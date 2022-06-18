Beats By Dr. Dre Program Supports HBCU Creatives

Beats by Dr. Dre has an initiative focused on building the “next generation of young Black creatives.”. The HBCU Creators Program provides students and recent graduates of the institutions to hone in on their creative skills while getting a bird’s eye view of the industry. Participants will have the opportunity to...
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Dorn has been promoted to visual content director at Variety.
The four-year Variety veteran oversees all photography and photo imagery for the brand. She reports to incoming co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and Variety co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton
Based in Los Angeles, Dorn has significantly expanded Variety‘s investment in original photography. She has been instrumental in enhancing the visual style of Variety‘s digital and print platforms, enhancing such key franchises as “Actors on Actors,” “Power of Women” and “Power of Young Hollywood.”
“Jennifer has become synonymous in the industry with capturing sophisticated, surprising images. She’s brought some of...
