Duncan Henderson, the unit production manager, assistant director and producer with credits including Dead Poets Society, Master and Commander, The Perfect Storm and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, has died. Henderson was 72. Henderson, who in addition to his production career served as a National Board Member at the Directors Guild of America for 16 years, died on Tuesday in Valencia, California of pancreatic cancer, the Directors Guild of America stated on Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Fickinger, Tony-Winning 'Dear Evan Hansen' Producer, Dies at 62Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl Champion and 'Sopranos' Actor, Dies at 55Robert J. Ross, Longtime Engineer...

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO