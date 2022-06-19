ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Alice: Madness Returns has been taken off Steam again

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Alice: Madness Returns , the sequel to American McGee's Alice , hasn't had a great time of it on Steam. After being delisted in late 2016 due to problems with the DRM publisher Electronic Arts saddled it with, Madness Returns returned in late February this year . It managed to stay on Steam for less than four months before being removed again. As the boilerplate text on its Steam page currently says, "At the request of the publisher, Alice: Madness Returns is no longer available for sale on Steam."

While fans have been quick to blame EA again, this time it may be the result of a simple mistake. As American McGee has suggested on Twitter , the issue could be down to a problem with another game by developer Spicy Horse: action-RPG Akaneiro: Demon Hunters .

Akaneiro, which we described as "one part Little Red Riding Hood, one part Japanese mythos and five parts 'under construction' tape" had become unplayable—first due to a login problem that could only be circumvented by what one of its developers called an "Ugly hack" shared on the Steam forum, then by the servers going down.

McGee suggests that, while delisting the broken Akaneiro, Spicy Horse's other game may have accidentally been caught in the same net. "We're reaching out to Support and trying to get this resolved", McGee wrote. If that's the case, hopefully it can be restored soon. In the meantime, Alice: Madness Returns remains available on Origin , and on Game Pass via EA Play.

Last year American McGee shared his outline for the unmade third game in the series, called Alice: Asylum . Folk remain interested in the series, and there was even word of a TV version being written by David Hayter .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Video Game#American Mcgee#Electronic Arts#Ea#Little Red Riding Hood#Japanese#Origin
PC Gamer

The Japanese PC that ran the original Metal Gear is coming back after 30 years of extinction

The MSX's co-creator is back with a new model, the MSX3, and it's coming this year. The MSX PC is barely known in the West, but it was Microsoft Japan's big 1980s play for parts of the Asian computer market. A joint project with the ASCII Corporation, the MSX was an attempt to create a 'standard' PC architecture in the same way that VHS had become the de facto videotape format.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best deals in the 2022 Steam Summer Sale

Steam sales on new 2022 games, and deals on some of our favorites at their lowest prices. Every year tens of thousands of new games pile onto Steam, and the annual Steam Summer Sale gets just a little bit harder to tame. Sure, the front page is a well-manicured, verdant pasture dotted with hit games. But what else is lurking out there in the jungle? What rare fruits await discovery deep in heart of Steam? And what 2022 games are—surprise!—already on sale, even though they've barely had time to take root?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Twitch tests new category layout and viewers have strong feelings on autoplaying video

Twitch has rolled out one of its biggest changes to the site layout in years, though it is currently still in testing and so may not show for all viewers of the site (yet). The site has had various UI tweaks over the years, although the core design has remained pretty consistent, but the intent with this change seems to be boosting discoverability. What it actually means in practice, however, is now the hot topic among streamers and viewers.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Steam Summer Sale has begun, and it's a little weird this year

Steam sale dates (opens in new tab) are no longer the closely guarded secrets they used to be, but the arrival of the Steam Summer Sale (opens in new tab) still represents one of the biggest days on the PC gaming calendar. The 2022 event, which is now officially underway, is no different: There's the usual mountain of discounts on a huge range of games, plus Summer Sale trading cards, badges, something called Clorthax, and—for the first time ever, I believe—an official Steam Summer Sale trailer.
FIFA
PC Gamer

Into the Breach is getting a free Advanced Edition expansion

Coming in July, Into the Breach: Advanced Edition will also finally bring the game to mobile devices. Into the Breach is a turn-based tactics game about mechs and bugs developed by Subset Games, the makers of the outstanding sci-fi adventure-sim FTL. And it's even more outstanding: We said Into the Breach delivers "the most perfectly formed tactics" experience in our 93% review (opens in new tab), and then selected it as our Ultimate Game of the Year (opens in new tab) for 2018.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The new game from Saber Interactive looks like Darkest Dungeon at a steampunk circus

Circus Electrique, being developed by Operencia maker Zen Studios, is expected to be out later this year. Have you ever wondered what Darkest Dungeon would be like if featured a neo-Victorian circus troupe battling murderous zombies in the streets of steampunk London? That's a pretty specific addition to the ol' wishlist, but if that's what you want then Circus Electrique (opens in new tab) might be just the thing.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy