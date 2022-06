Oh my. We asked and you didn't hold back...at all. What would be the perfect business to go into the empty building at 3606 West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick?. It was a 7-Eleven known to be the most popular in the nation for serving the most Slurpees nationwide. The Kennewick 7-Eleven store was proclaimed the Slurpee King of the World in its best years. The store shut down some time ago.

8 DAYS AGO