ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Newman Catholic's lone run was enough to beat Hudson, 1-0

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) -- Minnesota may be all wrapped up when it comes to prep sports, but there's still the Hawkeye State. Out in Mason City, the Newman Catholic Knights hosted the Newman Classic softball tournament on Saturday....

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Osage baseball scorches Northwood-Kensett 23-4

(ABC 6 News) -- If there's one sport synonymous with Iowa summers, it's baseball. Both Osage and Northwood-Kensett knew this during Tuesday's Top of Iowa baseball matchup. The Green Devils were already up 3-0 as the Vikings tried to hit back in the bottom of the first inning. Nolan Senne chopped to left but couldn't outrun the throw to first base in time.
OSAGE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Man Gets Redemption On ‘American Ninja Warrior’

He returned to the popular competition show for the second year in a row. Last year, he fell a bit short early on... A few months ago we shared the news that 10 athletes from the Cedar Falls Ninja U would be competing in the current season of 'America Ninja Warrior.' The episode that they would be featured on aired on Monday, June 20th.
KIMT

New ownership coming to Waldorf University

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University could be getting a new but very familiar owner. The Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation says it is in discussion with Columbia Southern Education Group (CSEG) to assume ownership of the school. “The Waldorf Foundation and Waldorf University find themselves with an opportunity that...
FOREST CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hudson, IA
Mason City, IA
Sports
Mason City, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
City
Mason City, IA
City
Madrid, IA
Kat Kountry 105

Peak Energy Alert Issued For 65,000 Southeast Minnesota and Iowa Residents

Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid. Temperatures around southeast Minnesota are in mid-90s with heat index readings in the triple digits. Because of this extreme heat, a peak energy alert has been issued. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce electrical usage.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Abc#Newman Classic#Knights#Rbi
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 20th, 2022

(Webster City, IA) -- Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest (DEEST) Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications." Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Our Summer Festivities Are Trending Hot Today

The heat returns for all of our Thursday festivities, including Thursdays Downtown, Rochesterfest, & the start of the celebrations for 150 years for the city of Hayfield! While the high humidity from early in the week won't be an issue, it will be a good idea to stay as cool & as hydrated as possible throughout the day if you are outside. Sunscreen is a must again, with our sunburn time in about ten minutes. Rain looks to return Friday, then again throughout the day Saturday, enough where it may put a damper on the Rochesterfest Parade, which begins at 2 PM.
HAYFIELD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Madrid, Spain
KCRG.com

Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our sunny and hot holiday weekend will turn into a sunny and hot workweek. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s and a clear sky, and we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine on Monday. The sun and winds from the southwest will help temperatures climb into the 90s across Eastern Iowa. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks while outside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KAAL-TV

More Sun, More 80s, Less Humidity Today

A top-ten summer day is ahead of us for Wednesday, with sunny skies & highs in the lower to middle 80s expected. The big difference, not just the slightly cooler temperatures, but the humidity will be lower throughout the day as well. This will be make for a very enjoyable day outside, perfect for the first Wind Down Wednesday of the year in Albert Lea!
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

NE Iowa man charged with letting over 3,000 hogs starve to death

RANDALIA, Iowa (KWWL) - A Fayette County man is accused of letting over 3,000 hogs die on his property earlier this month because he did not feed them. Forty-one-year-old Derek Smith turned himself in to Fayette County deputies on June 9th, after he was investigated for livestock neglect charges. A criminal complaint says Smith was found to be neglecting 3,200 feeder hogs on June 2.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Wind Down Wednesdays are back in downtown Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) - Wind Down Wednesdays are back on Broadway in downtown Albert Lea. Food trucks, live music, local craft vendors, and activities for the kids lined downtown for the first event since 2019. Organizers say after COVID caused the two year hiatus, having this event back is not...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KCRG.com

Woman who opened fire in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night. Iowa democrats hope changes to caucuses will keep 'first in the nation' status. Updated: 7 hours ago. Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
blooloop.com

Lost Island: a brand new theme park for Iowa

In 2001, Lost Island Waterpark, owned by Gary & Becky Bertch of Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, opened. It has since evolved to be ranked among the best waterparks in the United States. Now, the 159-acre Lost Island Themepark, which features in blooloop’s list of the top 11 new themed attractions for 2022, is preparing to open on June 18.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI investigating death of Iowa woman

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of a Newton woman. DCI agents said 28-year-old Alison Cooper was brought to Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa Saturday, where she was pronounced dead. “During the investigation, law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Brandon Lee Slobe of Oskaloosa...
OSKALOOSA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Amazing, Convenient Downtown Cedar Rapids Lunch Spot is Closing

To say I am devastated would be an understatement. Management at Fresh Deli & Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids posted on Facebook that their last day in operation will be June 30. Located inside the Alliant Energy building, two blocks from where I work, this spot was as convenient as it got for a quick lunch, especially after the closing, right in the Plaza 425 building, of the once-popular Prairie Soup Company a couple of months ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy