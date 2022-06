The state of Indiana raising Indiana’s gas tax in July is “surprising,” according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “It’s certainly surprising that as gas prices continue to surge that politicians continue to let these increases hit motorists hard. Indiana is no longer the place to go when filling your tank up. It now has one of the higher gas taxes in the region,” said DeHaan.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO