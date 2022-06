DENVER (CBS4)– Sexy Pizza has been serving slices in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood for 15 years. At the end of July, their store at 11th and Ogden will close.(credit: CBS) Owners don’t want to leave, but they weren’t asked to stay. Their lease wasn’t renewed after speaking up against what they call unwelcoming landscaping out front. Large rocks now cover the area between the sidewalk and 11th near their entrance. It’s a growing method to deter campsites and the homeless population throughout downtown. “We pride ourselves on being an inclusive environment, not only for our team members, but our communities in general,” says Kyle...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO