7-year-old child dies after water rescue in Eagle Point
By Brett Taylor
KDRV
4 days ago
UPDATE: NewsWatch 12 has just received new information from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office that as of 8:55 p.m., the 7-year-old child in Saturday's Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away. The Sheriff's Office has...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Siskiyou County need your help finding 66-year-old Terry Knight who they say was last seen in McCloud Wednesday morning. Knight's wife last saw him at their home off McCloud Ave. and he was said to have left mountain biking around 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
A federal civil rights suit alleges two southern Oregon police officers used excessive force against a Jackson County man who fled from a traffic stop and was shot with a Taser while standing in a creek. The two Eagle Point officers fired their stun guns at Jonathon J. Wolf, and...
Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The community came together to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember Aquila Reuben Harris, the 7-year-old boy who passed away after Saturday’s water rescue in Little Butte Creek. The vigil took place at the Butte Creek Mill, near where Harris was found...
CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A man is in the Douglas County Jail after a search warrant uncovered almost 550 pounds of illegally grown and processed marijuana at his home. In January 2022, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at the home of Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez, 25, on Gross Loop in Canyonville. They say they found nearly 550 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1-pound bags and ready to be shipped. Detectives say they also found marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other evidence of drug trafficking.
Medford, Ore. - The man found guilty for starting the devastating Pacific Pride fuel fire station in downtown Medford has been sentenced to 17 years. Following a trial, 49-year-old John Charles Salmons was found guilty last week of first degree arson and 6 counts of criminal mischief, along with a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
GRANTS PASS — A Josephine County man being tried for unlicensed cannabis production has filed with the Josephine County Circuit Court, fighting the Josephine County Sheriff's Office's permanent seizure of his truck, two trailers and two tractors. James Paul Filomeo Jr. filed the request with the court, requesting that...
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
Eagle Point, Ore. — UPDATED: June 19, 2022 at 12:15 pm. According to Jackson County Sheriffs Office, the incident has led to the death of the child. "Our condolences go out to the family. Please respect their privacy in this time of grieving," JCSO stated. ORIGINAL REPORT:. According to...
A transient was jailed following an incident on a bike path on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the 28-year old was followed by an officer after he almost ran into the officer while riding his bike on the path from Gaddis Park to West Umpqua Street. A records check revealed that there was an active warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 2:30 p.m. the 72-year old was riding with a group of motorcyclists in the 17000 block of Tyee Road near Umpqua. The man said he was going approximately thirty miles per hour and for an unknown reason got slightly off balance, and laid his bike down. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance. The man is listed in good condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. He was wearing a helmet and there were no signs of impairment.
Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
A Roseburg woman died in a single vehicle crash on Friday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 7:30 p.m., dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious accident in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road, northwest of Roseburg. O’Dell said deputies...
A Roseburg woman was jailed following her second traffic stop in an hour, Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said the 49-year old had been contacted prior and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was seen driving again near the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Keady Court just after 7:00 p.m. The second time the suspect showed signs of impairment. The woman was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and for driving uninsured. Bail was set at $10,000.
MEDFORD — Two people lodged at the Jackson County jail were taken to the hospital Monday, June 20, after apparent overdoses. At 11:25 am, corrections officers began treating a person in custody for overdose symptoms when a second person began exhibiting similar symptoms. The Medford Police Department, Medford Fire,...
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly interfering with a firefighter on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:40 a.m. the 30-year old allegedly refused to get out of the way for firefighters who were responding to a fire near the bike path between Deer Creek Park and Gaddis Park, in the 900 block of Northeast Rowe Avenue.
Roseburg Police jailed a man following multiple incidents between Friday night and early Saturday morning. An RPD report said the 45-year old was taken into custody in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Officers had contacted the man several times for allegedly running in the street and obstructing traffic. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation will be on scene near Grants Pass Parkway and NE Terry Lane to repair a traffic light damaged in a two-vehicle crash. According to Grants Pass Fire and Rescue, multiple agencies responded to Sunday's crash with reports of heavy damage at...
Medford - This week Medford SWAT is hosting their active threat training for Medford’s police department along with other agencies. Practicing potential scenarios for active shooters in schools and businesses. In light of recent shootings in our county, local law agencies are constantly learning the latest tactics when it...
Comments / 5