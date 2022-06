BOSTON (MARE) - Elijah is an active, warm boy of African American and Hispanic descent. Elijah enjoys most outdoor activities, but also loves playing games and doing crossword puzzles. Elijah is social and is able to build strong relationships with the staff at his school and residential program. He can be a role model to younger children and is often considered a leader among his peers.Elijah is legally freed for adoption. He will do best in a two-parent family, with either no other children in the home or only older children. Elijah has a strong bond with his older sister...

