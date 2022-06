The developer behind The Joinery, Charlotte’s first carless apartment complex in Optimist Park, is underway with a second phase, according to a recent press release. What’s happening: Real estate firm JLL Capital Markets said last week that it arranged a $65.2 million construction loan for the project’s expansion, which includes 361 units in two buildings. […] The post More (mostly) car-free apartments coming to Optimist Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 36 MINUTES AGO