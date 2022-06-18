900 E Fairway Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22132758)

This is such a unique home because of its reverse floorplan.The lowest price 2 bedroom in the area. Cozy cabin nestled in the quaint community of sugarloaf minuets from Big Bear. Most everything has been updated in the home quartz countertops, New kitchen sink, Faucet, New luxury waterproof flooring throughout, new baseboard, remodeled bathroom- new bathroom vanity- toilets, tile shower/tub surround. new interior doors, knobs, new closet doors, new lighting fixtures throughout. The spacious porch and deck are simply breathetaking. Just a short walking distance to restaurants, local convenient store, park, AND the National Forest. Just a short 10 minute drive takes you to the lake, Bear Mountain, Snow Summit, The Village, hiking trails, jeep trails, and much more.
Comments / 0