900 E Fairway Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22132758)

AMAZING home in the desired Pine View estates area! Imagine paying the same price per square ft of other homes in this area while also getting an 8 car garage and all furnishings included! This house offers an incredible amount of off street parking with huge area to the left for multiple trailers and a large RV! Car collector and car lovers dream home! Man cave heaven! This is an amazing turnkey deal on a beautiful home! All furnishings and baby grand piano included! Large massive walk in closets in 3 of the bedrooms that are big enough to put additional beds! A fireplace in the den and another fireplace in the big bedroom for your romantic evenings. Double balconies that run full width of house on each floor so you can soak up the cool and fresh mountain air! I will consider including the car lifts to the car loving buyer! The home has been meticulously maintained and is very clean inside and out! Great location close to everything! I can't say enough good things about this property!

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO