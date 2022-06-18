ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

900 E Fairway Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203298)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMAZING, Single Story Home, on a Large corner Lot in a great location in EAST Big Bear City. This home is Upgraded, Turn Key, and ready for you! This 2 bed 1 bath Single Story offers 768 Sqft of living space on a large 5,000 sqft. flat lot that is fully...

tylerwoodgroup.com

981 Villa Grove Avenue, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203311)

Turn-key 2 bed, 1 bath cabin is ready to be made yours! The living room has beautiful beamed ceilings, carpet flooring, and a stacked stonefireplace with a wood mantle. The kitchen sits off of the living room and has tile flooring, granite counters & backsplash, and stainless steelappliances. A full-size bathroom and under-stair storage closet complete the 1st floor. Both of the bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor havebeamed ceilings, and are generously sized, the larger of the two bedrooms also has a large balcony. This home also has a great front porch area toenjoy the relaxing views, and an extra-long driveway with plenty of space for parking, and this home has a large finished basement! Convenientlylocated near shopping, dining, and just 10 minutes to Big Bear Lake!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

429 Eton Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203319)

AMAZING home in the desired Pine View estates area! Imagine paying the same price per square ft of other homes in this area while also getting an 8 car garage and all furnishings included! This house offers an incredible amount of off street parking with huge area to the left for multiple trailers and a large RV! Car collector and car lovers dream home! Man cave heaven! This is an amazing turnkey deal on a beautiful home! All furnishings and baby grand piano included! Large massive walk in closets in 3 of the bedrooms that are big enough to put additional beds! A fireplace in the den and another fireplace in the big bedroom for your romantic evenings. Double balconies that run full width of house on each floor so you can soak up the cool and fresh mountain air! I will consider including the car lifts to the car loving buyer! The home has been meticulously maintained and is very clean inside and out! Great location close to everything! I can't say enough good things about this property!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1193 Alameda Drive, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203313)

This turn-key single-level log-style retreat boasts all that you need, pairing the comforts of home with mountain charm and added amenities. It also serves as a fully functional, income-producing, short-term rental, with full permit from the county. Entering the ultra-cozy living room area you are greeted with knotty pine beamed cathedral ceilings and a massive stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace. This open room leads right into the dining and kitchen areas with a breakfast bar, stools, and a formal table to enjoy meals together. The equipped chef's kitchen has everything for whipping up home-cooked meals together. Gorgeous white countertops pair with oak cabinets and stainless appliances. Quick and easy access to three bedrooms and two bathrooms including a large master suite with a jetted tub. An oversized two-car garage and in-unit washer/dryer. Outside gives the feel of a relaxing alpine property, with wrapped sun decks, and a spa. Minutes of Bear Mountain???????????????????????? Resort.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

546 Leonard Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # CV22134489)

This is such a unique home because of its reverse floorplan.The lowest price 2 bedroom in the area. Cozy cabin nestled in the quaint community of sugarloaf minuets from Big Bear. Most everything has been updated in the home quartz countertops, New kitchen sink, Faucet, New luxury waterproof flooring throughout, new baseboard, remodeled bathroom- new bathroom vanity- toilets, tile shower/tub surround. new interior doors, knobs, new closet doors, new lighting fixtures throughout. The spacious porch and deck are simply breathetaking. Just a short walking distance to restaurants, local convenient store, park, AND the National Forest. Just a short 10 minute drive takes you to the lake, Bear Mountain, Snow Summit, The Village, hiking trails, jeep trails, and much more.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

663 Butte Avenue, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203307)

Highly sought-after Moonridge location! Close to Bear Ski Resort! This 1,634 sq. ft, 3 Bed, 2 Bath home, built in 1957, sits on a lot sz. of 6,542 sq. ft. New downstairs concrete patio, with wonderful new hot tub, new side fencing, well treed for lots of privacy & recently remodeled. Lots of windows, “light & bright”, combined w/ accent beams and T&G throughout. Luxury tile flooring & carpet in bedrooms. Private deck off master.Kitchen boasts custom cabinetry w/ stone countertops & S/S appliances. Bathroom includes double-sink vanity w/ granite top. Separate living quarters downstairs for a mother-in-law apartment or additional guests. Newley completed, separate game room w/ pool table! This home comes fully-furnished, w/ wonderful new hot tub on the patio that completes this Moonridge gem!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

523 Cedar Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # EV22134131)

Beautiful 2022 new construction for sale! From the Moroccan natural stone at the entrance down to the Italian tile complimenting the bathroom, this home is lavished with a modern flair that showcases its craftsmanship and attention to detail. With plenty of parking space in the front and vast storage space in the rear, this is a perfect home for full time living or part time vacation renting.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

39543 Oakglen Road, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # 32203274)

This is a lovely updated turn-key home that has it all. Bright, open floor plan, nicely decorated and furnished, rock fireplace in the living room with south-facing mountain and ski resort views. The main level bedroom and bath have access to a beautiful kitchen, dining room, and living room. The spacious kitchen has stainless appliances, a pantry, and plenty of storage space. The additional other 4 bedrooms with a full bath available plus a laundry area are on the lower floor level. Enjoy the wrap-around deck encircled by tall pines, mountain views, and quietness. The property sits on almost a 1/2 acre parcel with street-level parking and plenty of parking for all. There is a covered carport and an attached storage area. This hidden secluded Fawnskin home is a great family getaway or an income investment!
FAWNSKIN, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

883 Antelope Mountain, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219080677DA)

This Mountain Rustic Log Style Home is located in quiet but close-to-all-you-want-to-do Whispering Forest. Ski Slope and Mountain Views greet you from the open concept living/kitchen/dining room as well as the expansive deck. Set on an almost 10,000 square foot fully fenced lot, there's room to play and an oversize garage to park your toys. Sold fully furnished, the recently updated 2242 square foot home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a game room featuring custom designed murphy beds. Custom Plantation shutters on the windows and sliding glass doors protect you from the sun but open them up and you have lovely South facing views. This turnkey home has great vacation rental history as well should you decide to let others enjoy it when you're not making the most of all Big Bear has to offer.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

827 Peninsula Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22133888)

Beautiful cabin located at the entrance to Big Bear and right on Big Bear Lake! Breathtaking lake views from several areas of the home including the living room and each bedroom. Walking distance to Boulder Bay Park, a mini mart, kayak rentals, and a restaurant that is a local favorite. Make this your own with a little bit of love and enjoy all that Big Bear has to offer. This is one you don't want to miss!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1239 E Alpinview Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219080636DA)

Located in the highly desirable Valley View area of Big Bear which has underground utilities, this home backs to open acreage and has a lovely, landscaped spacious backyard. The home itself has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, open and spacious interior with high knotty pine ceilings and a river rock wood burning fireplace. The home has a lovely upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, maple cabinetry, wood plank floors throughout kitchen and living room and tiled floors in bathrooms, along with pine wainscoting throughout the home. Master bedroom is an ensuite, and also features high ceilings. The home comes furnished per seller inventory and is ready to enjoy. In addition the back deck is lovely, large and has patio furniture to enjoy the starry nights. This home has mature vegetation, pine, maple trees, shrubs & landscaping all around. This home is located in a quiet area of Big Bear City, near Maple Ridge development and a just few miles away from lake, skiing and village.
