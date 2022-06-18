CURE presents TRANCE & HARDHOUSE CLASSICS

To commemorate the first day of summer in the northern hemisphere, Weezer have shared the second instalment in their ‘SZNZ’ EP series, and announced a series-spanning residency on Broadway. ‘Summer’ comes as the second of four instalments in the ‘SZNZ’ anthology, with each record sporting seven tracks on...
Consider the humble fuzz pedal. Guitarists making music in a host of styles have found it invaluable, whether it’s the sprawling and fiery work of Mdou Moctar or the ominous and apocalyptic sounds made by Sunn 0))). You wouldn’t necessarily think of either artist as being a direct musical descendent of the Fab Four — but it turns out that musical lineages can operate in unexpected ways.
While recording the eleventh studio album Rumours by the British–American rock band Fleetwood Mac, the duo of Christine and Nicks were having a fallout with their partners. This resulted from drugs and alcohol abuse as well as the rigors of the album recording. The whole band was given accommodation, but Nicks and McVie decided to move out of the house and got two matching apartments.
Check out these hot and fresh new jams from Ben Harper, Julia Jacklin, Pool Kids, Clutch, Behemoth, The Beths, and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Christine McVie is a member of Fleetwood Mac, as well as an accomplished musician on her own. Back in the ’70s, the band was doing well and performing all the time. During those times, many of them struggled with addiction as drugs and alcohol went hand in hand with performing music.
Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones are among the most influential and recognizable bands in rock and roll history. Both bands helped define the sound of American music for decades—despite both being British. In fact, while most consider rock and roll an American cultural export, many of the genre’s most iconic artists are British: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Who, Led Zeppelin, etc.
Roger Daltrey has two generations of Townshends in his solo band for his rescheduled UK tour dates. The Who frontman has booked both Simon Townshend, the brother of The Who guitarist/singer Pete Townshend, and Simon’s son, Ben, to support him on his tour. It kicks off tonight (June 20) at the Bournemouth International Centre.
Chances are, every time velvet-voiced Johnny Mathis takes center stage during his current US tour, the atmosphere could turn Misty. Some devoted Mathis fans might swoon teary-eyed with waves of emotional nostalgia witnessing the 86-year-old singing icon in person, but many will just dutifully sway to the familiar soothing melodies as the veteran performer delivers his signature ballads such as “Wonderful! Wonderful!,” “Chances Are,” and, of course, his 1959 hit – “Misty.”
Judas Priest has added another U.S. leg to the band’s ongoing 50 Heavy Metal Years tour. The newly announced fall outing will run from October 13 in Wallingford, Connecticut, to November 29 in Houston, Texas. Queensryche will also be on the bill. “Defending the heavy metal faith for 50...
One week after postponing some of their shows due to Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID, The Rolling Stones are resuming their 60th-anniversary tour. In a Twitter post, Mick Jagger thanked The Rolling Stones fans for their support during this rough time. “I’m sorry for the inconvenience about the shows. But we’ll be on stage in Milan on Tuesday so we’ll see you there.”
He was the keyboardist for Rick Springfield, the David Lee Roth Band, and Fleetwood Mac for decades. He toured in 2021 but had to withdraw for health reasons, and his death was ultimately attributed to complications from cancer. Musician Brett Tuggle died on June 19. News of his passing was...
