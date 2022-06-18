Bass Face // NCL // DNB . SUMMER SPECIAL! LAST FREE TICKETS

Aboard the Parsifal III, Captain Glenn Shephard’s crew keeps everything shipshape. Though the yachtie life requires the chef, stewards, and deckhands to confine their individual style to crew uniforms, when they’re off the boat, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members have proved their fashion prowess. Whether they’re enjoying a shmancy seaside dinner at one of Greece’s top restaurants or lounging in their swimwear during a beach day, Parsifal III’s crew has shown they know how to dress to impress — and when it came time to shoot the Season 3 reunion, they brought out their best looks once again.

