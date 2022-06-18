Hacienda Classical Afterparty

Believe it or not, Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us again. The date for the 48-hour shopping bonanza has been confirmed for 12 and 13 July, so the countdown is on. But the good news is, the retailer dropped a whole host of early offers on 21 June, so there’s plenty of deal-hunting to get on with before the big day.Since starting out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary, the now annual event has since become one of the biggest flash sales of the year.The 48-hour bonanza sees prices slashed across tech, gaming, clothing, beauty, alcohol,...

SHOPPING ・ 1 HOUR AGO