Grafton, MA

Help weave Grafton’s web at its first Juneteenth celebration

By lordpaluzzi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve passed Mill Villages Park in South Grafton over the past few days, you may have wondered about the poles holding up a delicate pink web. On Sunday — Grafton’s first celebration of the holiday Juneteenth — those threads will become even more entwined, forming an art installation that celebrates...

Letter: Thank you to the volunteers for Grafton’s Juneteeth

On behalf of my family, I would like to thank the Juneteenth subcommittee of Grafton RISE (Racial Inclusion and Social Equity) for an amazing first town commemoration of this new federal holiday. As you may know, Juneteenth or “Freedom Day” is the commemoration of June 19, 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to finally bring word of the end of the Slavery in the United States. This was more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Declaration. The holiday has been celebrated for years by many Americans but a large movement to make it federal holiday happened after the murders of African-Americans including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Grafton RISE brought an article to Town Meeting to ask our community to join in the observance of this commemoration while the movement to have this be a Massachusetts state holiday was also happening. It passed with overwhelming support and this year was the first year to have a town-wide community commemoration.
GRAFTON, MA
Grafton’s BVT grads begin careers with scholarship assists

The Blackstone Valley Vocational Regional School District is proud to announce its class of 2022 scholarship and award recipients. As BVT’s newest graduates prepare to advance their career training, awards totaling nearly $11 million in renewable value are a catalyst allowing its recipients the financial freedom to implement their career plans across various pathways.
GRAFTON, MA
Chief’s Column: Are your kids home alone this summer? Here’s some tips

For most Grafton students, school’s out and the long-awaited summer vacation is here. For everyone’s safety, I thought it would be appropriate to reprint this column. QUESTION: My husband and I both work full-time jobs and we are no longer able to work remotely from home. With the school year coming to an end, my kids will frequently be home alone during the daytime. Do you have any suggestions that might help keep them safer while we are at work?
GRAFTON, MA
Grafton Select Board: Words and acts of bigotry are ‘destructive of community’

A second attempt at an anti-bigotry resolution passed the Select Board Tuesday after both members Andy Jefferson and Ray Mead submitted dueling rewrites. Jefferson’s original resolution was submitted last week, spurred on by the timing of the town’s first celebration of Juneteenth and a resident’s recent request to take a stand against racism. Mead had argued that the move would put the Select Board in the position of being the speech police.
GRAFTON, MA
Blake promoted to Grafton assistant town administrator

William Blake has a new job title: assistant town administrator. The re-establishment of the position — and promotion — was unanimously approved by the Select Board Tuesday, effective July 1. “We have discussed re-establishing this position throughout the budget process, both at the Select Board level and at...
GRAFTON, MA

