Help weave Grafton’s web at its first Juneteenth celebration

On behalf of my family, I would like to thank the Juneteenth subcommittee of Grafton RISE (Racial Inclusion and Social Equity) for an amazing first town commemoration of this new federal holiday. As you may know, Juneteenth or “Freedom Day” is the commemoration of June 19, 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to finally bring word of the end of the Slavery in the United States. This was more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Declaration. The holiday has been celebrated for years by many Americans but a large movement to make it federal holiday happened after the murders of African-Americans including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Grafton RISE brought an article to Town Meeting to ask our community to join in the observance of this commemoration while the movement to have this be a Massachusetts state holiday was also happening. It passed with overwhelming support and this year was the first year to have a town-wide community commemoration.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO