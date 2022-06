Police are investigating a shooting near a park in Laurinburg this morning. According to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. The shooting occurred in the area of Washington Park. Authorities say a 20 year old man would only tell police he was in the area of Alexander Avenue when he was shot by an unknown person. He was later taken to a medical facility for treatment and is not cooperating with police at this time and there is no word on his condition.

LAURINBURG, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO