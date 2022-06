Joyce Rae Meekins Rego, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, June 20, 2022 at The Citadel Elizabeth City. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 11, 1929 to the late Madison Monroe Meekins and Marie Everton Meekins, she was the widow of Daniel E. Rego, Jr., who was her husband for forty-nine years before his death in 2002. A very active member of the United Methodist Church in Glen Burnie, MD she started a quilting club, organized a library, and was always in the kitchen helping. Joyce was a long-time member of the Sophisticated Ladies and collected dolls and tea sets.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO