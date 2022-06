The heat returns for all of our Thursday festivities, including Thursdays Downtown, Rochesterfest, & the start of the celebrations for 150 years for the city of Hayfield! While the high humidity from early in the week won't be an issue, it will be a good idea to stay as cool & as hydrated as possible throughout the day if you are outside. Sunscreen is a must again, with our sunburn time in about ten minutes. Rain looks to return Friday, then again throughout the day Saturday, enough where it may put a damper on the Rochesterfest Parade, which begins at 2 PM.

HAYFIELD, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO