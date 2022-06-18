ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

DEPUTIES DISCIPLINED FOR REVEALING NEWS OF BOB SAGET’S DEATH BEFORE FAMILY KNEW

By Jessica Tucciarone
knightnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County deputies have been disciplined after revealing details about Bob Saget’s death before his family knew, according to a report. On Jan. 9, Saget was found...

knightnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
click orlando

Man found dead in bushes in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka police are investigating after a man’s body was found in bushes on Saturday. Police found the body in the area of East Monroe Avenue and Christiana Avenue at approximately 1:15 p.m., reports show. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Man killed, motorcyclist badly hurt in Volusia County crash

DELTONA, FLA – A Deltona man died and a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Panel finds probable cause for continuing disciplinary process for Sheriff Gregory Tony

ORLANDO - A hearing held Tuesday could be the first step in determining if Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will lose his certification as a law enforcement officer.The Broward Sheriff's Office just released a statement that says an FDLE investigation found Sheriff Tony provided false information on an application for a driver's license and that he made false statements in an application.That application was the center of discussion at a hearing in Orlando with the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. The case stems from an omission on an official document when sheriff tony was first hired. FDLE says he failed to disclose he shot and killed a man in self-defense when he was 14 years old in Philadelphia.Tony says he never mentioned the matter in any job paperwork because it was handled in juvenile court and he was acquitted. Tuesday, the three-member commission panel determined there is probable cause to move forward in the disciplinary process, which could lead to Sheriff Tony losing the ability to act as a law enforcement officer anywhere in the state.CBS4 reached out to the governor, who appointed Sheriff Tony back in 2019. We have yet to hear back.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
click orlando

Melbourne police conducting death investigation in Wickham Park

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police officers in Melbourne are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Wickham Park. Detectives said they are currently on the scene in addition to personnel from the medical examiner’s office. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish...
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ritz
spacecoastdaily.com

Children From the Cops and Kids Summer Camp Take a Tour of the Cocoa Police Department

BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Children from the Cops and Kids Summer Camp took a tour of the Cocoa Police Department on Monday morning. They were able to meet some of the Cocoa Police Department staff, including property and evidence technicians who shared a little about how crime scenes are processed and evidence is kept secure.
COCOA, FL
flaglerlive.com

Predator Arrested at Sheriff’s Construction Site; 20 Year Old on Probation for Attempted Murder Also Arrested

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested 59-year-old Terry Lee Jackson, an unregistered sexual predator who was working for a subcontractor at the construction site of the new Sheriff’s Operations Center. Deputies also arrested 20-year-old Korarise Daishon Hill, a Flagler County resident wanted in Volusia on a probation...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
click orlando

Volusia deputies still searching for person of interest in fatal shooting at IHOP

DeBARY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are still searching Monday for a man they believe has information about a fatal shooting at an IHOP. Deputies said they were able to locate a vehicle they believe may have been involved in the shooting Friday evening. The Cadillac CTS sedan was found in the Daytona Beach area, according to investigators.
DEBARY, FL
WYFF4.com

Wild video shows angry raccoon chase woman, her dog in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in Orlando, Florida, was terrified when a raccoon chased after her and her dog. The attack, which was caught on a doorbell camera, can be viewed above. Nykeria Clark told WSVN that her dog, Jojo, and the raccoon fought as Clark tried to get...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy