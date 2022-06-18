DEPUTIES DISCIPLINED FOR REVEALING NEWS OF BOB SAGET’S DEATH BEFORE FAMILY KNEW

ORLANDO - A hearing held Tuesday could be the first step in determining if Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will lose his certification as a law enforcement officer.The Broward Sheriff's Office just released a statement that says an FDLE investigation found Sheriff Tony provided false information on an application for a driver's license and that he made false statements in an application.That application was the center of discussion at a hearing in Orlando with the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. The case stems from an omission on an official document when sheriff tony was first hired. FDLE says he failed to disclose he shot and killed a man in self-defense when he was 14 years old in Philadelphia.Tony says he never mentioned the matter in any job paperwork because it was handled in juvenile court and he was acquitted. Tuesday, the three-member commission panel determined there is probable cause to move forward in the disciplinary process, which could lead to Sheriff Tony losing the ability to act as a law enforcement officer anywhere in the state.CBS4 reached out to the governor, who appointed Sheriff Tony back in 2019. We have yet to hear back.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO