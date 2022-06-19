ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford And Shelby Nationals Drag Racing At Tulsa Raceway Park

By News On 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOM4U_0gFKv48g00

Tulsa Raceway Park is hosting the 48th Annual Ford and Shelby Nationals drag racing event this weekend.

Car and truck enthusiasts are gathering to admire and show off their performance vehicles.

The event had open track road courses Thursday and Friday and Saturday is the main drag racing event.

Time trials ran until 5 p.m. before drag racing starts at 7.

The event will feature more than 300 cars.

The event wraps up on Sunday with a car show at Southern Hills Marriott hotel.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

