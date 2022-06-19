Apple Employees at Retail Store Vote to Unionize

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered the popular e-cigarette brand Juul to remove its products from the U.S. marketplace. “The Wall Street Journal” reporter Jennifer Maloney joins “Nightcap’s” Jon Sarlin to explain what this means for the industry. To get the day’s business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
There’s a sliver of hope during this ongoing baby formula shortage crisis. 750,000 cans of Aptamil, a popular European formula, will be shipped to the U.S. — which is the equivalent of almost 19 million 8-ounce bottles. They’re expected to arrive stateside at the end of June and should be available for purchase in early July.
Comments / 0