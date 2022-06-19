ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Teen killed, man critically wounded in car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Hills

By Josh DuBose
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgVUQ_0gFKnI7v00

Double shooting in Baldwin Hills kills 17-year-old boy 02:25

A car-to-car shooting claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy and critically wounded a 23-year-old man Saturday in Baldwin Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJr98_0gFKnI7v00
Distraught family members arrive to the Baldwin Hills scene. CBSLA

The shooting was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at a Target store near La Cienega and Obama Boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officer Delatorre said that the victims had been sitting inside a car when another vehicle approached with a male who fired multiple rounds at them before fleeing the area.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the teen later died, Delatorre said.

Four other passengers in the back of the car, two of whom were 4-year-old, were not injured, said LAPD Detective Nathan Kouri.

"I mean, it's unknown why it happened, which I think is the alarming part," the detective added.

Neither of the two victims have yet been identified.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to called LAPD. Anonymous tips can be made online at Crime Stoppers .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man suffering from gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Hollywood near W Hotel; Search for gunman continues

A Los Angeles Police Department investigation into a shooting near a traffic collision in Hollywood Wednesday evening continued into Thursday as they continued to search for a suspect wanted in the fatal incident.At about 7:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the corner of Selma and Argyle Avenues and found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound.According to police, the victim was shot multiple times after getting into a confrontation with the suspected gunman. The victim tried to get away from the scene in his car, but ultimately crashed into parked vehicles on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sylmar man wanted for tormenting Filipino family in North Hollywood scheduled for arraignment

A Sylmar man wanted in connection with an apparently racially-fueled attack in North Hollywood, where a Filipino family was tormented and physically assaulted, was scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning. The suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Sylmar resident Nicholas Weber, was arrested in Orange County on unrelated charges earlier this week, and will appear in court after skipping out on his initial arraignment on June 8. Back on May 13, Nerissa Roque and her daughter, Patricia, were sitting in the drive thru off the North Hollywood McDonald's located on Victory Boulevard, when they were rear-ended by a Jeep in line behind them. The women...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police seek public's help identifying hit-and-run suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help in finding a hit-and-run motorist who injured another driver in the east Hollywood area late last year. Police released video of the incident, which was reported on Dec. 23, 2021, at around 11 a.m., near Santa Monica Boulevard and Heliotrope Drive, according to authorities. "The driver of a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck became involved in a traffic collision with a 2007 Honda Accord when negotiating a U-turn," police said in a statement. The Honda driver suffered minor injuries.The driver of the Ford pickup was described as late 50s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds, with black hair. The extended cab pickup truck was white with blue colored racing stripes.A reward of up to $5,000 is available from the city of LA for information that helps solve the crime.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect taken into custody in Lakewood following brief pursuit, standoff

A man wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon was arrested in Lakewood Thursday morning. The original incident reportedly occurred Wednesday, though circumstances were not made immediately clear by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.However, when the suspect was spotted on Thursday, deputies engaged in pursuit at around 10:30 a.m. in Compton. As the suspect fled through the Lakewood area, he crashed his vehicle near Studebaker Road and Airline Avenue, where he fled on foot into what appeared to be an apartment complex. At around 11:00 a.m., the suspect was seen being taken into custody via Sky2 which was over the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LAKEWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Three men arrested in connection with Encino home-invasion robbery

Authorities took three men wanted in connection with a home-invasion robbery in Encino into custody Wednesday. The robbery was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 7900 block of Valley Vista Boulevard. Officers received a call from a woman at the location before her phone was apparently disconnected as she was speaking. Los Angeles Police Department officers went to the scene and "observed suspects, wearing dark clothing and masks, exiting the residence with suitcases in hand," according to their incident report. After the suspects fled from the area, a perimeter was set and canine teams were utilized in their location and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Funeral services for LAPD officer killed during training scheduled for Tuesday

Funeral services for the LAPD officer who died three days after suffering an injury during a training exercise will be held Tuesday.Officer Houston Ryan Tipping II, 32-years-old, was engaged in a grappling exercise with another officer when he suffered a spinal cord injury at the agency's Elysian Park training academy on May 26. At the time, he was acting as a bike instructor. Fellow officers at the scene administered CPR on Tipping until first responders arrived, and he was taken to a hospital where he died three days later.Tipping was a five-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, working out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Family of 17-year-old, shot and killed in Baldwin Hills while visiting from Mexico, speak out

Authorities on Tuesday announced that they have a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Baldwin Hills over the weekend, a tragic incident that happened in front of the teen's mother. RELATED: 17-year-old boy killed, 23-year-old man wounded in car-to-car shooting in Baldwin HillsThe teenage victim, Angel David Flores Trevino, was visiting the city from Mexico with his family. "Suddenly, a truck pulled up on the left and started shooting," said the victim's father, Jose Flores, through a translator. The family, who was in town for a college graduation, said that the 17-year-old had just applied to medical school in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baldwin Hills#Gang Related#Police#Violent Crime#Target#Boulevards#Crime Stoppers
CBS LA

Police locate 63-year-old man with autism, stolen U-Haul truck after they were taken from Anaheim

Detectives with the Anaheim Police Department requested the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man with autism who went missing Wednesday, along with a stolen U-Haul box truck that he was in. Police received a call about the stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, the caller explained that their rented U-Haul had been stolen and that James Blackwood, a 63-year-old man with autism and a mental age of a 4-years-old, was inside the vehicle at the time it was taken, a statement from Anaheim PD said. Blackwood was described...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Police clear suspicious vehicle at LAX that lead to massive traffic backup in the area

The upper departure level of Los Angeles International Airport was temporarily closed Wednesday evening while police investigated a suspicious U-Haul truck that was left unattended. Traffic into LAX was diverted to the lower arrivals area, while authorities, including LAPD's Bomb Squad, investigated the truck. "Police have cleared the vehicle causing the security issue and are starting to allow our guests back inside affected areas. Traffic diversions will end shortly and vehicle traffic will resume on all levels and roads," officials at LAX tweeted. We are sorry for the delays, and we thank our officers."More than 40 flights were delayed as a result of the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Lancaster man suffers stabbing wound after altercation with Circle K clerk

An investigation is underway in Lancaster after a man was stabbed during an altercation with a convenience store clerk Tuesday evening. The scene unfolded at around 8 p.m. at the Circle K located on 20th Street West and Avenue J, when the man, a customer of the store, became involved in some sort of altercation with the store clerk on duty. At some point, the incident escalated to the point where the clerk produced a knife and stabbed the man. He is in stable condition after being rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to Lancaster Sheriff's station deputies. They were investigating the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. It was not clear if the store clerk was detained during the investigation. 
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Lightning Strike Suspected in Deaths of Woman and Dogs in Pico Rivera

A woman and her dogs were apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as rare early summer thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman was walking the dogs just before 9 a.m. on a path near a riverbed at Mines...
PICO RIVERA, CA
CBS LA

Loved ones hold vigil for 64-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run collision

Friends and family came to the Stater Brothers parking lot in Costa Mesa to mourn the death of a 64-year-old woman and to plead for the public's help in finding her killer. "How cold-hearted do you have to be to leave another human being laying in the road like a dog?" said Patricia Batchelor, the victim's niece. Last Tuesady, Batchelor's aunt, Linda Lefler, had just left work and was on her way to a bus stop when she was struck by a passing SUV. The driver of the vehicle drove away and left Lefler laying on the street. She later died at...
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Slain El Monte police officer Michael Paredes posthumously promoted

The fallen El Monte Police Department officers fatally shot on June 14 were honored Tuesday evening at a vigil in Upland. As the Southland community continues to reel following the tragic incident, Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana have been honored in several vigils, memorials and processions over recent days. On Tuesday, EMPD announced that Paredes was posthumously promoted to the rank fo Sergeant, stating that they "saw fit he be promoted to the rank he last served us."Paredes was Acting Sergeant when he and Santana were fatally shot while investigating reports of a stabbing at the Siesta Inn in El...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

2-year-old child attacked by coyote in Fountain Valley

Authorities are on the lookout after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in Fountain Valley.The attack occurred on Monday evening at around 8:30 p.m. inside of the Mile Square Park located near Euclid Street and Stonecress Avenue.However, the incident was not immediately reported to authorities, meaning that initial attempts to locate the coyote have proved thus far unsuccessful.The status of the child was not known. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been contacted to assist in the investigation, taken over as the lead agency, according to Fountain Valley Police Department. The United States Department of Agriculture is also working to locate and euthanize the coyote.In their press release, FVPD urged the community to "continue to haze coyotes and keep small children and pets under close supervision."Anyone with information or additional questions was asked to contact CDFW Captain Patrick Foy at (916) 508-7095.This attack is the latest in a troubling trend plaguing the Southland, after a Huntington Beach residence saw a coyote jump the fence and attack one of their dogs just last week, and a young girl was wounded near the Huntington Beach Pier in May. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested in Glendora grocery store shooting

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that wounded a man at a grocery store in Glendora Monday night.Larry Ronnie Bravo, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting at Vons, 435 W. Foothill Blvd. in Glendora, according to police.Officers were called out to Vons at about 9 p.m. Monday for a man with a gunshot wound in the store. He was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center for treatment police said.Glendora police say the two men argued inside the store, and Bravo shot the other man once. The shooting was deemed to be the result of an ongoing domestic dispute, rather than an act of violence, police said.Bravo was arrested in Pomona at about noon. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
GLENDORA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy