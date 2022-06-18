ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jORKT_0gFKl29y00

After a solid win over Texas in its College World Series opener, Notre Dame takes on Oklahoma next. There’s one area in which the Irish have a clear advantage, and that’s pitching. With how many runs the Sooners have given up, it’s a wonder they’ve gotten this far. Since the stakes are higher with each passing day now, teams are shortening up their rotations, and that only can mean good news for the Irish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raOls_0gFKl29y00

What the Sooners lack in pitching, they make up for it with hitting, and there’s plenty of that. Even more so, this is a team you don’t want to put on base because it’s one of the best in the country at stealing them. It goes without saying that the Irish’s pitchers will have to keep a close eye on the baserunners whenever they have to pitch out of the stretch. Hopefully, Link Jarrett is making that clear.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M baseball: How to watch NCAA College World Series online for free

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the no. 5 Texas A&M Aggies in an NCAA Men’s College World Series matchup on Tuesday, June 21 at 2 p.m. on ESPN. Notre Dame fell to Oklahoma on Sunday 6-2. David LaManna was 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Texas A&M enters the matchup against Notre Dame after winning 10-2 over Texas on Tuesday. Jordan Thompson led the way offensively in the victory, going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
WNDU

Notre Dame announces season ticket packages for 2022 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Athletic Department has announced new ticket packages for the 2022 home football season. There will be a typical season ticket package, ensuring you a spot in the same seat for all six home games this year. There’s also the new Shamrock Pass...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Vintage car rally coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The world’s premiere vintage car rally took off from Rhode Island over the weekend. And on Wednesday, they’ll be arriving in South Bend!. The Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum will serve as a checkpoint for the 2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Link Jarrett
abc57.com

Wednesday morning shooting in South Bend injures one

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting happened Wednesday around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Lincoln Way West, with one person shot and taken to the hospital, as confirmed by the South Bend Police Department. Details on the victim and their current condition is unknown. No suspects have been...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

House in Mishawaka burns down early Thursday morning

MISHAWKA, Ind. -- The Mishawka Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning on Lincoln Way West. The fire has been put out, and there is no word at this time on whether or not anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire. Damage to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish#Sooners
WNDU

Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in South Bend. Police say an officer who was on patrol heard what sounded like gunshots around 3:50 a.m. and drove toward the area he heard the sound. When he arrived, he found a male...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Goshen barber celebrates 48 years in business

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a Goshen barber celebrated his 48th year cutting hair!. Doug Shaffer of Doug’s Sports Cut has been cutting, clipping, and combing hair for nearly fifty years. But his place is a lot more than just a barber shop. 16 News Now Photojournalist Jake...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

UPDATE: Missing South Bend 3-year-old found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl. Vyktoriah was last seen in the 500 block of E. Broadway Street. Police say she is non-verbal and has Autism, but will respond to her name or “Vic.”. She has brown hair, blue eyes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Fatal Shooting Tuesday Night In Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Warsaw are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened Tuesday Night when police were called to the 3100 block of Old Colony Road in the Forest Park area where reports came into 911 prior of an alleged break-in by an adult male suspect suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest. Officers and medics attempted to make life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful as the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses from the home including three adults and a young child were questioned by Warsaw Police following the incident. The identity of the victim has not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.
WARSAW, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Inside Indiana Business

Will South Shore rail project be ‘gold’ for northwest Indiana?

As dignitaries drove a ceremonial gold-painted spike into a section of railroad track Monday in Michigan City, it represented construction work now underway on the South Shore Double Track project. It also serves as a symbol of potential economic prosperity for the region. Officials say the $649 million effort could attract thousands of new residents as commuter times to and from Chicago are improved.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka house destroyed in early morning fire

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka home is a complete loss after an early morning fire. Firefighters responded to a report of two homes on fire in the 1700 block of Lincolnway West shortly after 1 a.m. There is no word yet on any possible injuries. The cause of the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

Van hits mowing tractor along I-94

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A crash shut down a section of a northwest Indiana interstate for four hours Tuesday morning. Around 7 a.m., an ISP trooper responded to a crash on Interstate 94 westbound at the 26.6 mile marker. It had been reported a tractor pulling a lawn mower had been hit by a vehicle.
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy