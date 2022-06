It was not the ending that the University of Wyoming rodeo teams were looking for at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper last weekend. Coming off a historic season in which they accumulated the most points in school history, the UW Cowboys were riding high coming into the CNFR as the team with the second-most points in the nation. Certainly, expectations were high for the UW men. Additionally, the UW Cowgirls won the regional title for the fourth consecutive year -- the same as their Cowboy teammates.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO