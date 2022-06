The state of Colorado was already facing challenges with the re-introduction of gray wolves, now there's even more concern because of the failure of a radio collar. According to the Coloradan, the wolf pack in northern Colorado had been fitted with three GPS collars to help wildlife officials keep track of the pack's location. Unfortunately, the last remaining working collar failed last month. The collar had been attached to the breeding male of the pack, but now it becomes very difficult to have current information on where the wolf pack is located.

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO