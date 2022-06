Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect who they say fatally shot a man during an argument in Hollywood on Wednesday evening. The shooter fired multiple times at the victim during a confrontation that occurred about 7 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizabeth Lomeli. The victim attempted to flee the area in a car, but crashed into a parked vehicle near Argyle and Selma avenues, she said.

