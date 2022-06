Hoover Elementary sixth grade teacher Katherine Womack knew from the beginning of her childhood that she wanted to be a teacher. “I used to play teacher and I always wanted to be the teacher, not the student,” she said. “I liked creating a classroom, I liked having rules that I could set forth and I liked that organization. I craved the bureaucracy of it all. I think I really wanted to be a teacher from the very beginning.”

AZLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO