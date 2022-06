AUSTIN, Texas — Tanvi Varma: What are some takeaways from today’s hearing?. Former APD Police Chief Art Acevedo: It was very troubling because what we’re confirming today once again is that the Uvalde response was absolutely abhorrent. It’s appeared more and more as more is uncovered that the police chief of the school district made decisions on the safety of his officers, instead of on the safety and the lives of unarmed children and unarmed school teachers. A lot of bad things happened and unfortunately lives were lost that potentially could have been saved, weren’t saved.

