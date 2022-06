Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that the FIA’s intervention on ‘porpoising’ has backfired on rivals Mercedes following complaints over driver safety from Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and team boss Toto Wolff. Both Hamilton and Russell were left in pain following the street circuits in Monte Carlo and Baku due to the low ride of the Mercedes and the bouncing of the car, which triggered a controversial technical directive from the FIA ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.Red Bull boss Christian Horner argued Mercedes’ struggles were down to the design of their car, rather than the FIA’s regulations,...

