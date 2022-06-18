ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Filing Notices - OCRM - Joshua Kilgore

The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Kilgore has applied to the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control for a permit to construct a 4'x40' walkway with handrails...

The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - REGULAR BOARD MEETING - June 27

REGULAR BOARD MEETING Notice is, hereby, given that the Board of Commissioners of the Housing Authority of the City of Charleston will hold its REGULAR BOARD MEETING on Monday, June 27, at 5:30 P.M. at 550 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The purpose of such meeting is to transact any business that legally comes before the Authority. AD# 2005616.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

BELCHER, Jack, 91, of James Island died Thursday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. BOYER, Jesse Edward, 84, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation. DUDLEY, Marienne Reynal-O'Connor, 90, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. HANOLD, Kathryn...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

$50M Charleston condominium project to feature 21 units, starting at $1.7M

A Baltimore developer plans to break ground later this year on a $50 million luxury mixed-use residential project south of the historic City Market. Landmark Partners said it expects to begin construction later this year on City House Charleston, a 21-unit upscale condominium development with commercial space on Cumberland Street between Church and State streets in the French Quarter neighborhood.
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/June

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of June. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - July 7, 2022

CubeSmart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: The following self-storage Cube contents containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart to satisfy a lien on July 7, 2022 at www.storagetreasures. com Online Bids start approximately 14 days prior to the final sale date listed above at the stores listed below at the approximate times listed below: Online bids END at approximately 11:00 am CubeSmart # 894, 102 South Creek Blvd. Goose Creek, SC 29445 (843)553-0944: Cube 11 Sherrie A Pastor/Sherrie Pastor, Cube 116 Nedra Bailey, Cube 188 Tressa Evans, Cube 215 Natosha Palmer, Cube 328 Allyssa Bowen, Cube 364 Sandy Little, Cube 379 Gordon Bartley Jr, Cube 468 Mario Daquan Sims. Online Bids END at approximately 12:00 pm CubeSmart #896, 5850 A Rivers Avenue, North Charleston SC 29406 (843)744-2150: Cube 9 Sergio Washington, Cube 140 Alethia Charlene Dixon/Alethia Charlene R Dixon, Cube 143 Oneevia Barfield/Oneevia L Barfield, Cube 222 Edward Thomas Kearn Jr, Cube 240 tasha Ann Peterson, Cube 310 Bryan Folgers, Cube 334 Marvie Wedgeworth, Cube 369 Ricky Martin, Cube 421 Stephaine Candia, Cube 463 Kristopher Patrick, Cube 468 Kiara Hartwell, Cube 479 Nicole Miller, Cube 498 John Little. Online Bids END at approximately 1:00 pm CubeSmart # 899, 1003 Folly Road, Charleston SC 29412 (843) 795-8300: Cube 911 Kenneth Mark Noonan, Cube 1213 Frances Olivia Falen Suggs. Online Bids END at approximately 3:00 PM CubeSmart # 5532 2560 US-52 Moncks Corner SC 29461 (843) 761-7203: Cube A129 Deveon Davis, Cube B208 Kyle Kinard, Cube B218 Neonta Brown, Cube B252 Leigha Smith, Cube B289 Mike Conlin. Online Bids END at approximately 4:30 pm CubeSmart # 5445 3180 Marginal Road Charleston, SC 29414 (843) 763-3335: Cube E36 Asha Reed, Cube G145 Darryl L Smalls, Cube G379 William Cooper. Online Bids END at approximately 5:00 pm CubeSmart # 5447 1074 Clements Ferry Road Charleston, SC 29492 (843)881-4500: Cube 244 George Heath, Cube 370 Chane and Able Productions, Cube 498 Andrew Majewski, Cube 528 Chaquetta Richardson, Cube 529 Tara Cessna. AD# 2007734.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Beaufort woman jailed on allegations she threatened federal officials

A Beaufort woman is jailed on allegations she threatened federal officials in conspiracy-laden messages posted on social media. Laura Boyd-Meador was indicted June 15 in the U.S. District Court of Charleston on two counts of interstate communications with threat to injure a person. Magistrate Judge Mary Gordon Baker ordered June...
BEAUFORT, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston sea island retail center fetched a 9-figure sale price

Kiawah Island is home to numerous multimillion-dollar mansions, and now it can boast one of the priciest commercial real estate deals in the Lowcountry. Columbia-based retail real estate company Edens paid $124.65 million for the Harris Teeter-anchored Freshfields Village Shopping Center at the south end of Betsy Kerrison Parkway on June 15, according to Charleston County land records.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Town proposes tax increase to pay for public projects

Voters in Mount Pleasant might have a chance to decide on a recreation referendum to improve specific recreation projects in the Town. At the June 14 town council meeting, councilmembers discussed the proposed tax millage increase. The proposed millage increase is four mills. An increase of one mill is equal...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Promising action toward protecting old, largely forgotten cemeteries

When it comes to preserving and protecting old cemeteries — particularly African American burial grounds that never had many monuments and have seen what few monuments existed erode or vanish over time — we always seem to be playing catch-up. The only time anything seems to happen is when fresh land clearing or construction work infringes on an unmarked cemetery, most often by accident, and there are news stories, mitigation plans and eventually some sort of temporary resolution. Then we move on until the next one.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston chef Nico Romo opens Laura, his 3rd restaurant, in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE — Nico Romo is known in Charleston for his French restaurants NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico. With the restaurants’ growing popularity, Charleston diners likely weren’t surprised to hear that Romo had a third outpost in his sights. But they probably didn’t expect it to serve handmade pasta, wood-fired pizzas and other Italian inspired bites.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Thank a teacher in Greeleyville and give her an apple

A Chinese Proverb say, “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.”. As C.E. Murray High School, the former Williamsburg County Training School graduates its final class, I commend parents who seized the possibilities of education and made the sacrifices necessary for their children’s success. I will never forget my father who grew up at a time when others not only determined the length of the school term for black students but also whether a child attended school or picked cotton on a given day. Despite dropping out of St. Paul Church School with a sixth grade education, he vowed that when he had children no other man would decide when or if we went to school.
GREELEYVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown schools invest millions in student safety

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County School District officials have spared no expense when it comes to keeping students safe. The district has spent millions since 2016 to make county school facilities as safe as possible, said Alan Walters, the district’s executive director for safety and risk management, and those efforts are ongoing.
GEORGETOWN, SC

