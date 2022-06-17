Listen: Titans’ David Long was mic’d up during mandatory minicamp

A major potential piece of the Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class will be making his final announcement soon. On Tuesday night, 4-star safety Tyler Turner announced that he will be making his final commitment on Wednesday evening, choosing between Oregon and the Oklahoma Sooners. Turner is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 33 S and No. 337 overall player in the 2023 class. Coming off of a visit to Eugene last weekend, several recruiting analysts have put in Crystal Ball Predictions at 247Sports for Turner to end up committing to the Ducks. So will he ultimately choose Oregon over the Sooners? We will have to tune in on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in order to find out. Film Tyler Turner’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 TX S Rivals 4 5.8 TX S ESPN 3 78 TX S On3 Recruiting 4 91 TX S 247 Composite 3 0.8816 TX S Vitals Hometown Brennan, Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 Pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on May 6, 2022 Visited Oregon on May 14, 2022, June 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Oklahoma Sooners Twitterhttps://twitter.com/theTylerTurner/status/153944475286885990411

