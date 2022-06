New images of the famous 13th hole at Augusta National have been released from Eureka Earth, and it appears that the par-5 may finally be lengthened. The iconic hole is a dogleg left that marks the end of Amen Corner at Augusta National. The bigger hitters in golf like Bryson DeChambeau have started to cut the corner on the left and leave themselves with a short iron into the green.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO