The United States Supreme Court has struck down a New York law which requires people to show "proper cause" to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home. The high court ruled that "New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO