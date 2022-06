On Sunday June 19, 2022, at approximately 4:20 a.m., A 37-year-old male Valley Center resident was driving a silver Audi A4 in the westbound lane of Lake Wohlford Road, east of Duro Road. The Audi veered off the roadway down an embankment, causing the 37-year-old driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

VALLEY CENTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO