Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera headlines Aug. 13 UFC event in San Diego

Nate Diaz is taking the UFC to task once again, but is the promotion going to do anything about the latest gripe from one of the sport’s biggest stars?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Diaz’s social media callout of the promotion and what could be done, In addition, listeners bring up topics such as if UFC Austin is the current frontrunner for event of the year in MMA, American Top Team coach Mike Brown wanting to see Dustin Poirier compete at welterweight, Carla Esparza saying Marina Rodriguez deserves title fight more than Zhang Weili, the current UFC 278 lineup and if it’s a card fans will spend $75 on, which second generation fighter will compete in the UFC octagon, and much more.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO