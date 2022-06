Alex Fitzpatrick has revealed he received a huge offer to join the Saudi-backed LIV Series — but is now so pleased he was talked out of it by his older brother Matt. The 23-year-old, who played twice in the Walker Cup, turned pro earlier this month and got the offer of 'more money than I could comprehend' after a stellar amateur career. Now he is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious sibling, the new US Open champion.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO