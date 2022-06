UFC president Dana White has confirmed he wouldn’t stand in the way of Alex Volkanovski moving up to lightweight. In less than two weeks, Alex Volkanovski will attempt to finally put an end to his historic rivalry with Max Holloway. The two will battle it out over the UFC featherweight title for the third time and with Volkanovski 2-0 up in the series, it’s no surprise that a lot of fans are favouring him to retain the strap – establishing himself, arguably, as the greatest 145-pound champion in UFC history.

