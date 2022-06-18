United Way Day of Action

Cole Searing of Huron, who is the defending WISSOTA Late Model national champion, finished second in the $10,000-to-win feature Saturday during the Masters at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. Jimmy Mars of Menomonie, Wis., edged Searing for the top spot to cap the 3-day event, which attracted 41 late model drivers. Searing was sixth in the feature race on Thursday and 10th in Friday’s main event.
Huron junior Brecken Glanzer, front, finished in the top 5 in all three of his classes on Sunday at Diamond MX Park near Lakefield, Minn. His top finish was third in the 250C class. Glanzer also finished fourth in schoolboy and fifth in the 14-29 age class.
BROOKINGS - After a weekend of action, the Huron 13U Teener team claimed fourth place at the Cubby’s Bar and Grill Classic in Brookings over the weekend. In Saturday’s action, Huron’s bats were active, leading to two run-rule victories at Mickelson Middle School’s field to earn the way to the third-place game on Sunday.
Comments / 0