United Way Day of Action

Cole Searing of Huron, who is the defending WISSOTA Late Model national champion, finished second in the $10,000-to-win feature Saturday during the Masters at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. Jimmy Mars of Menomonie, Wis., edged Searing for the top spot to cap the 3-day event, which attracted 41 late model drivers. Searing was sixth in the feature race on Thursday and 10th in Friday’s main event.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO