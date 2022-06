On Tuesday night, starting summer off right with the Worcester Red Sox opening homestand two of their back-to-back June homestands. This six-game homestand, Worcester will host the Charlotte Knights who just wrapped up a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp who are 25-41 and tenth in the International League East Division. The Worcester Red Sox who just wrapped up a series against the Toledo Mud Hens are now 32-34 and tied for sixth place. The last time these two teams met the Worcester Res Sox were the Pawtucket Red Sox on July 28th, 2019 and the Charlotte Knights won that game 13-10.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO