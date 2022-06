Paolo Banchero is the player the Houston Rockets covet in the 2022 NBA Draft, and they're reportedly willing to make a deal to get him. Banchero, who played one season at Duke, worked out twice for the Rockets -- once in Memphis -- and was in the team facility the day starting forward Christian Wood was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks for a first-round draft pick.

