Comedians should be allowed to joke about anything, insists Rowan Atkinson

By Celebretainment
 4 days ago
Rowan Atkinson thinks comedians should be allowed to make jokes "about absolutely anything". The 67-year-old star has hit out at cancel culture, warning that comedy will suffer if current trends continue. He explained: "It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend, or have the...

