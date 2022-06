After over a period of inactivity due to being fired by IMPACT Wrestling due to her backstage behavior and major allegations of racism by some co-workers, Tessa Blanchard was back with Women Of Wrestling. Unfortunately, however, in the first days of May, it was reported that there would be some problems between Tessa herself and the management of WOW, with the wrestler who seems to have been removed.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO